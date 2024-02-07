One person stabbed in Shikaripur

February 07, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - Shivamogga

A person was stabbed following an argument over rash cycling in Shikaripur on February 7. Susheel (23) who works at a private college in the town, has suffered injuries following the incident and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Shivamogga.

One of the accused was allegedly riding his bicycle in a rash and negligent manner, and Susheel objected to it asking him to ride his bicycle properly so that others were not disturbed. This led to a heated argument.

The accused left the place and returned with his friends. Later, they resumed the argument, and one of them stabbed Susheel.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that two of the accused have been arrested, and teams have been formed to arrest the remaining two. The victim was out of danger, he added.