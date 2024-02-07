GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One person stabbed in Shikaripur

Two of the accused have been arrested, and teams have been formed to arrest the remaining two

February 07, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was stabbed following an argument over rash cycling in Shikaripur on February 7. Susheel (23) who works at a private college in the town, has suffered injuries following the incident and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Shivamogga.

One of the accused was allegedly riding his bicycle in a rash and negligent manner, and Susheel objected to it asking him to ride his bicycle properly so that others were not disturbed. This led to a heated argument.

The accused left the place and returned with his friends. Later, they resumed the argument, and one of them stabbed Susheel.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that two of the accused have been arrested, and teams have been formed to arrest the remaining two. The victim was out of danger, he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.