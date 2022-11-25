One-person, one-ticket rule will apply to all aspirants from Congress, says D.K. Shivakumar

November 25, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The One-person, one-ticket rule will be applicable to all who want to contest from Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, announced Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D.K. Shivakumar here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whoever it may be, one person gets only one ticket. Everybody has to work in unity. It does not matter who the person is, it is the party that is more important. The party has to come to power first, and when that happens, everybody will be empowered,” he said, replying to queries by reporters on some applicants applying to contest from more than one constituency.

This gains significance in the light of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah still being undecided about the constituency he wishes to contest from and on the lookout for a “safe” seat. In the 2018 elections, he had contested from two -- Badami and Chamundeshwari -- and had won only from the former.

Recently, there were also instances of ticket aspirants queuing up in front of the residences of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. A total 1,450 candidates have submitted applications to the party office seeking the ticket to contest the elections.

On a question on donations being collected from ticket aspirants while submitting applications, Mr. Shivakumar said there was nothing out of the ordinary in it.

“There is a need for funds for election preparations When party workers ask for financial aid, we provide it. When the party workers have problems, we need money to help them. For these reasons, we collect donations,” he added.