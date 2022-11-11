One person murdered in Sagar taluk, accused arrested

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 11, 2022 18:14 IST

A heated argument over a trivial issue ended up in the murder of a person at Muralli Marathi village in Sagar taluk. Thimmappa, 52, who suffered serious injuries after the attack on Tuesday (November 7), succumbed the next day in a hospital in Udupi.

According to police, Siddappa, 37, also a resident of the same village, entered Thimmappa’s house late in the evening to charge his cell phone. This led to an argument between the two. Siddappa picked up a cane and hit Thimmappa on his head. A seriously injured Thimmappa was rushed to Udupi, where he died.

Kargal police registered a case based on a statement by Thimmappa’s wife Lakshmi. The police arrested Siddappa, on Wednesday.

