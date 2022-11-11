Karnataka

One person murdered in Sagar taluk, accused arrested

A heated argument over a trivial issue ended up in the murder of a person at Muralli Marathi village in Sagar taluk. Thimmappa, 52, who suffered serious injuries after the attack on Tuesday (November 7), succumbed the next day in a hospital in Udupi.

According to police, Siddappa, 37, also a resident of the same village, entered Thimmappa’s house late in the evening to charge his cell phone. This led to an argument between the two. Siddappa picked up a cane and hit Thimmappa on his head. A seriously injured Thimmappa was rushed to Udupi, where he died.

Kargal police registered a case based on a statement by Thimmappa’s wife Lakshmi. The police arrested Siddappa, on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 6:16:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/one-person-murdered-in-sagar-taluk-accused-arrested/article66124425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY