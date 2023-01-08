HamberMenu
One person dies in fire mishap in Shivamogga

January 08, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A person died in a fire mishap at his house on Kuvempu Road in Shivamogga city early morning on Sunday. Sharat Bhupalam, 43, a businessman, was declared dead after he was taken to a hospital in the city.

Sharat Bhupalam, his wife, a son and his parents were at the residence when the fire broke out around 4 am. Within minutes smoke engulfed the house. While Sharath could rescue his family members, he could not come out.

The Fire and Emergency Responses staff reached the spot and brought him out of the house. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed.

B.R. Ashok Kumar, Shivamogga District Fire officer, suspected it to be a case of short circuit. 

