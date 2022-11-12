One person arrested, valuables worth ₹78.84 lakh recovered

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 12, 2022 19:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan police arrested a person wanted in theft cases and recovered gold ornaments worth over ₹78.84 lakh from him. The arrested, Mohammed Khalid, 42, of Dasayyana Gutti village in Chikkamagaluru taluk, had taken valuables from a house belonging to Raghu in Visvesaraya Extension in the city on September 7, 2021.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, in a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, said the accused had entered the house when owner had gone out in the evening. He broke open the front door and took away valuables worth over ₹1.28 crore.

The police team involving Additional SP K.M.Thammaiah, DySP G.V.Uday Bhaskar and CPI Renuka Prasad conducted the investigation. They traced the accused to Andhra Pradesh on November 5. Later, he was brought to Hassan. The police recovered 1,714 grams of gold from him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was allegedly involved in 11 theft cases reported in different police stations in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app