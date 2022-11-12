One person arrested, valuables worth ₹78.84 lakh recovered

:

Hassan police arrested a person wanted in theft cases and recovered gold ornaments worth over ₹78.84 lakh from him. The arrested, Mohammed Khalid, 42, of Dasayyana Gutti village in Chikkamagaluru taluk, had taken valuables from a house belonging to Raghu in Visvesaraya Extension in the city on September 7, 2021.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, in a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, said the accused had entered the house when owner had gone out in the evening. He broke open the front door and took away valuables worth over ₹1.28 crore.

The police team involving Additional SP K.M.Thammaiah, DySP G.V.Uday Bhaskar and CPI Renuka Prasad conducted the investigation. They traced the accused to Andhra Pradesh on November 5. Later, he was brought to Hassan. The police recovered 1,714 grams of gold from him.

He was allegedly involved in 11 theft cases reported in different police stations in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts.