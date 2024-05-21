ADVERTISEMENT

One of the largest fibroid uterus removed through laparoscopic surgery

Published - May 21, 2024 05:32 am IST - Bengaluru

Based on the expertise of the medical team, she opted for a total laparoscopic hysterectomy

The Hindu Bureau

The patient had never experienced any overt symptoms. The revelation of such a massive fibroid came as a shock. | Photo Credit: WHYFRAMESTUDIO

Doctors at Aster R.V. Hospital, Bengaluru have created a record first in South India - by removing a 4.005 kg fibroid from the uterus through Laparoscopic Surgery. Dr. Sunil Eshwar, Lead Consultant - Laparoscopic Surgeon, Aster R.V. Hospital and his team successfully operated on 42-year-old Vijetha (name changed) and removed a fibroid uterus weighing a staggering 4 kg.

A resident of Bengaluru, Vijetha had never experienced any overt symptoms, with no history of medical ailments or prior surgeries, the revelation of such a massive fibroid came as a shock, said the press release.

The woman faced a crucial decision: total laparoscopic hysterectomy or abdominal hysterectomy. Based on the expertise of the medical team at Aster R.V. Hospital, she courageously opted for a total laparoscopic hysterectomy, embracing the promise of relief and a normal life again.

“I walked into the hospital with scanned reports. I did not have complaints about my menstrual pain, periods or excessive bleeding. A routine scan by Dr. Vijayalakshmi V. Radiologist revealed that I had fibroids of 32 to 34 weeks gravid uterus size. I was counselled and made to understand the drawbacks, disadvantages and health-related complications of having such large fibroids. I was referred by her to Dr. Sunil Eshwar, who counselled both the procedures of surgery and I opted for Laparoscopic Surgery”, says the lady.

 Dr. Sunil Eshwar- Lead Consultant - Laparoscopic Surgeon, at Aster R.V. Hospital, said, “The challenge of doing a laparoscopy in the uterus region is that there is very little space to place the instruments considering the size of the whole fibroid/uterus occupying the abdomen. Hence getting space to manipulate the instruments is a challenge Finding regular blood vessels becomes difficult. Identifying the blood vessels supplying blood to the uterus and curbing it successfully was a task by itself.”

