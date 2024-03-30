ADVERTISEMENT

One nomination filed in Mysuru, four in Chamarajanagar

March 30, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The candidates of the mainstream parties are expected to file their nomination papers in the coming days as April 4 is the last date to file papers

The Hindu Bureau

On the second day of nomination filing, one candidate filed his papers for Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency here on Saturday, March 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akhila Bharata Hindu Mahasabha candidate A.S. Satish filed his nomination papers which were received by Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency K.V. Rajendra.

On day one of the gazette notification on the elections, two candidates had filed their papers. In total, three candidates have filed their nomination papers for the election to the constituency which is scheduled on April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates of the mainstream parties are expected to file their nomination papers in the coming days as April 4 is the last date to file papers for contesting the elections from the constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Chamarajanagar, three candidates filed their nomination papers on Saturday. Three candidates filed four nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Shilpa Nag.

SUCI (Communist) candidate Suma S. filed two sets of nomination papers. Independent candidate Pradeep Kumar M. and Karnataka Rashrta Samiti’s Mahesha M. submitted one nomination each.

Ms. Nag, in a press release, said the candidates’ affidavits had been uploaded on the Election Commission’s website. The copies of the affidavits are also put up on the notice board of the Deputy Commissioner’s office besides the photo copies of the nomination papers for the information of the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US