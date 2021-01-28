‘One Nation One Card’ for Bengaluru: Governor

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala said on Thursday that the long-awaited single mobility card for metro and bus users in Bengaluru will be rolled out this year.
In his address to a joint session of the State Legislature, he said “the automatic fare collection system using One Nation One Card will be set up by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation during this year”.
The Governor, who delivered his speech in Hindi, said “The State government has accorded high priority for the completion of the ongoing metro works. Phase 2 and Phase 2A are under progress and it is aimed to have 75 km of metro line by 2022.”
The Governor said the Centre, in partnership with the State government, has approved the Bengaluru suburban rail project at a cost of ₹15,767 crore to ease traffic congestion in the city.
In a 23-page written speech, Mr Vala said the Transport department has installed 126 electric vehicle charging stations in Bengaluru, through BESCOM, at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has converted a scrap bus into a well-equipped women’s toilet called “Stree Toilet”. The initiative won the “Economic Times Government Global Smart City Award”.
Karnataka is the first State in the country to roll out a dedicated aerospace policy, he added.
