One murdered

A person was found murdered at Karehatti village near Arsikere town on Tuesday night. The police gave the name of the deceased as Navaz, 27, of Srinivas Nagar in Arsikere.

Navaz’s mother Arshaf Unnisa, in her complaint to the police, named Yashwanth Naik, Tejas, Gururaj, Manu, Swamy and Sharat as accused. They were all once friends of Navaz. Recently they had differences over financial transactions.

They had met Navaz on Tuesday evening and had heated arguments near Shiva Temple in Arsikere town. Arshaf Unnisa had pacified both. However, later, the accused asked Navaz to meet them at Karehatti, where he was hacked to death, the complainant said.

Following the incident, Arsikere town police registered a case. Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, ASP B.N.Nandini and others visited the spot. The police have taken up the investigation.