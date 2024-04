April 20, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 45-year-old person was found murdered at Bapuji Nagar in Shivamogga city on Saturday evening.

The police have identified the deceased as Suri alias Suresh. He was accused of being involved in theft cases. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that the preliminary inquiry suggested that the murder was due to personal reasons.

The incident was reported within the limits of Kote police station. Senior police officers visited the spot.