One murdered in Bhadravathi

October 21, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Shivamogga

He was allegedly attacked by a group of people over personal rivalries.

The Hindu Bureau

A person was found murdered in Bhadravathi on Friday night. The police have identified the deceased as Syed Razakh, 30.

He was allegedly attacked by a group of people over personal rivalries. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Saturday that he was hit with sharp weapons and succumbed to multiple injuries later.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests he was attacked due to personal rivalry. We have identified the accused, and we will be securing them,” the officer said.

Bhadravathi Rural Police have registered the case.

