One more woman said to have consumed contaminated water dies in Yadgir

February 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Yadgir

With another woman passing away in the suspected contaminated water case in Anapur village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district, toll has reached three, while 22 reported vomiting and diarrhoea on Thursday.

The dead woman was identified as 72-year-old Narasamma.

She was admitted in the District Hospital in Yadgir and died in the early hours of Thursday. It is suspected that she consumed contaminated water, according to Health Department officials.

On Thursday, 22 people reported vomiting and diarrhoea. Of these, 12 have been admitted to a health camp in Anapur village and five have been referred to the District Hospital in Yadgir, while five patients have been referred to the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Raichur for further treatment.

The officials of the Zilla Panchayat have now started supplying water in tanks to the residents of the village. However, when the residents said that there was shortage in water supply, the officials repaired a water plant that had remained dysfunctional to meet the shortage.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Amaresh Naik, Joint Director of Health Department in Kalaburagi Division Shankrappa, District Health Officer Gururaj Hiregowdar and Taluk Health Officer Hanumanth Reddy visited the village and took stock of the situation.

The Health Department has established a makeshift health camp in the village and is providing emergency treatment to patients who are complaining of nausea and diarrhoea.

“A report on water samples has been received and it says that the water consumed by the people is not potable,” Dr. Hiregowdar told The Hindu.

As many as 66 people have so far been admitted to various hospitals, including a health camp, District Hospital in Yadgir, RIMS in Raichur, private hospitals in Narayanpet and Mahabub Nagar in neighbouring Telangana, sources said.