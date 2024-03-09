ADVERTISEMENT

One more Vande Bharat to run between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru

March 09, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Though the new service between Bengaluru and Chennai will become operational with effect from April 5, the services of the Mysuru leg will commence once the maintenance facility for Vande Bharat is completed

The Hindu Bureau

Rail connectivity between Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Chennai received a further fillip with the Railways announcing the introduction of second Vande Bharat connecting the three cities.

Train number 20663 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mysuru at 6 a.m. and arrive at MGR Chennai at 12.20 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays. En route, it will have stoppages at Mandya (Arrival 6.28 a.m.; Departure 6.30 p.m), SMVT Bengaluru (7.45 a.m/7.50 a.m.); Krishnarajapuram (8.04 a.m./ 8.06 a.m.)  and Katpadi (10.33 a.m/ 10.35 a.m).

In the return direction, train number 20664 MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat will depart from Chennai at 5 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 11.20 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays. En route, it will have stoppages at Katpadi (Arrival 6.23 p.m. D 6.25 p.m), Krishnarajapuram (8.48 p.m./8.50 p.m.) SMVT Bengaluru (9.25 p.m./9.30 p.m.) and Mandya (10.38 p.m./10.40 p.m.).

Though the new service between Bengaluru and Chennai will become operational with effect from April 5, the services of the Mysuru leg will commence once the maintenance facility for Vande Bharat is completed and commissioned at Mysuru.

CONNECT WITH US