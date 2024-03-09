One more Vande Bharat to run between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru

March 09, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Rail connectivity between Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Chennai received a further fillip with the Railways announcing the introduction of second Vande Bharat connecting the three cities.

Train number 20663 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mysuru at 6 a.m. and arrive at MGR Chennai at 12.20 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays. En route, it will have stoppages at Mandya (Arrival 6.28 a.m.; Departure 6.30 p.m), SMVT Bengaluru (7.45 a.m/7.50 a.m.); Krishnarajapuram (8.04 a.m./ 8.06 a.m.) and Katpadi (10.33 a.m/ 10.35 a.m).

In the return direction, train number 20664 MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat will depart from Chennai at 5 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 11.20 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays. En route, it will have stoppages at Katpadi (Arrival 6.23 p.m. D 6.25 p.m), Krishnarajapuram (8.48 p.m./8.50 p.m.) SMVT Bengaluru (9.25 p.m./9.30 p.m.) and Mandya (10.38 p.m./10.40 p.m.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the new service between Bengaluru and Chennai will become operational with effect from April 5, the services of the Mysuru leg will commence once the maintenance facility for Vande Bharat is completed and commissioned at Mysuru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.