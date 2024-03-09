GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more Vande Bharat to run between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru

Though the new service between Bengaluru and Chennai will become operational with effect from April 5, the services of the Mysuru leg will commence once the maintenance facility for Vande Bharat is completed

March 09, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rail connectivity between Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Chennai received a further fillip with the Railways announcing the introduction of second Vande Bharat connecting the three cities.

Train number 20663 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Vande Bharat Express will depart from Mysuru at 6 a.m. and arrive at MGR Chennai at 12.20 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays. En route, it will have stoppages at Mandya (Arrival 6.28 a.m.; Departure 6.30 p.m), SMVT Bengaluru (7.45 a.m/7.50 a.m.); Krishnarajapuram (8.04 a.m./ 8.06 a.m.)  and Katpadi (10.33 a.m/ 10.35 a.m).

In the return direction, train number 20664 MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat will depart from Chennai at 5 p.m. to reach Mysuru at 11.20 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays. En route, it will have stoppages at Katpadi (Arrival 6.23 p.m. D 6.25 p.m), Krishnarajapuram (8.48 p.m./8.50 p.m.) SMVT Bengaluru (9.25 p.m./9.30 p.m.) and Mandya (10.38 p.m./10.40 p.m.).

Though the new service between Bengaluru and Chennai will become operational with effect from April 5, the services of the Mysuru leg will commence once the maintenance facility for Vande Bharat is completed and commissioned at Mysuru.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.