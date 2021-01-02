One more U.K. returnee tests positive

Bengaluru

02 January 2021 22:48 IST

With one more U.K. returnee testing positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR test on Saturday, a total of 34 persons have now tested positive.

Of the 2,127 who returned to Karnataka from the U.K. from December 1 to December 22, as many as 2,173 have been tested so far, according to the State’s media bulletin.

So far, 10 U.K. returnees, including a primary contact of a returnee, have tested positive for the new strain in the State. Of the 33 samples received at NIMHANS for genome sequencing, the process has been completed for all except nine. Results of the nine samples are likely to be ready by Sunday.

Cases in State

Meanwhile, the State on Saturday reported 755 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,21,128. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,099. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 976 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,98,176. Of the remaining 10,834 active patients, 186 are being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.66%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.39%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 343 cases, taking its tally to 3,89,193. With one death coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,322. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 6,964.

As many as 1,14,123 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,09,058 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,41,96,065.

A total of 1,41,96,065 tests were conducted in the State in 2020 ever since the first case was reported on March 8. This includes 37,26,803 Rapid Antigen Tests and 1,04,69,262 RT-PCR tests.