One more U.K. returnee tests positive for new strain in Karnataka

Bengaluru

04 January 2021 23:52 IST

One more U.K. returnee has tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus in the State. With this, the total number of new strain cases has touched 11.

While four of these are from one family in Shivamogga, the rest are from Bengaluru. One of them is a primary contact of a returnee. So far, 37 U.K. returnees and 17 of their primary contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR. All their samples had been sent for genome sequencing to NIMHANS. Of these, the process has been completed for 36 samples and 11 have tested positive for the new strain, NIMHANS sources said. Of the 4,238 passengers who came from the U.K. since December 9, as many as 2,176 and 120 of their contacts have taken RT-PCR tests.

New cases

Meanwhile, the State on Monday reported 600 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,22,538. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,110. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,283 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,00,202. Of the remaining 10,207 active patients, 196 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.6%, the Case Fatality Rate was 0.5%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 298 cases, taking its tally to 3,89,955. This is the lowest number reported after cases started spiking in July. With one death coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,327. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 6,691. As many as 99,166 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 95,515 RT-PCR tests.

Five teachers test positive

Five teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, according to a press release from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

Two of these teachers belong to Haveri district, while three are from Chikkamagaluru. The department has asked the schools where these teachers have tested positive to remain closed this week and reopen only next Monday.