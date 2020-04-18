One more person in Malavalli tests positive; DC launches free vegetables distribution programme

One more person from Malavalli of Mandya district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 12 in the district.

According to the district administration, the 39-year-old man (P-371) was in contact with P-134 and P-138. He might have contracted COVID-19 from them.

12 patients

Till Saturday, a total of 12 persons - 11 from Malavalli and one from Swarnasandra of Mandya town - have contracted COVID-19 and they have been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) here.

Some of the Malavalli patients had attended the Markaz prayers at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi during the Tablighi Jamaat conference. And, some of the people from Nizamuddin masjid had stayed in Nagamangala and Malavalli for several days during the religious discourses held as well to meet the people.

Another patient, a Swarnasandra resident, is a microbiologist with the Nanjangud pharmaceutical company in Mysuru.

Distribution

Meanwhile, officials from various departments have joined the district administration to supply vegetables and other essentials to the residents of containment area in Swarnasandra.

They have procured several hundreds of kilogrammes of vegetables to distribute free of cost to the public. Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Yalakki Gowda and other officials participated during the inauguration of the service at Swarnasandra on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mr. Siddaramaiah also started his drive by distributing foodgrains to the deserving people in Nagamangala. Mr. Venkatesh inaugurated the drive.