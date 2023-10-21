ADVERTISEMENT

One more opportunity to buy tickets online for Jamboo Savari, torch light parade 

October 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration and the Dasara Executive Committee will provide one more opportunity for the general public to purchase tickets and gold card online to view the Jamboo Savari and Torch Light Parade in Mysuru.

The online sale of tickets and gold cards for both events will commence at 10 a.m on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Those interested may visit the official website https://www.mysurudasara.gov.in

The authorities have said that the sale of gold cards and tickets will be only through online and is not available through any other mode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to offer a few more tickets stemmed from the growing demand from the public and tourists and the tickets during the previous round which opened on October 18 were sold out within minutes after the sale went live. Hence the authorities decided to augment the seating capacity and offer additional tickets proportional to the number of seats that will be added at both the palace – for Jamboo Savari or the Vijaydashmi procession – and for torch light parade at Bannimantap Grounds.

Both the events will be held on Tuesday to bring down the curtains on the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US