One more opportunity to buy tickets online for Jamboo Savari, torch light parade 

October 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The district administration and the Dasara Executive Committee will provide one more opportunity for the general public to purchase tickets and gold card online to view the Jamboo Savari and Torch Light Parade in Mysuru.

The online sale of tickets and gold cards for both events will commence at 10 a.m on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Those interested may visit the official website https://www.mysurudasara.gov.in

The authorities have said that the sale of gold cards and tickets will be only through online and is not available through any other mode.

The decision to offer a few more tickets stemmed from the growing demand from the public and tourists and the tickets during the previous round which opened on October 18 were sold out within minutes after the sale went live. Hence the authorities decided to augment the seating capacity and offer additional tickets proportional to the number of seats that will be added at both the palace – for Jamboo Savari or the Vijaydashmi procession – and for torch light parade at Bannimantap Grounds.

Both the events will be held on Tuesday to bring down the curtains on the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festival.