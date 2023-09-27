One more KSLU exam postponed

September 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Karnataka State Law University, Hubballi, which has jurisdiction over all the law colleges in the State, has postponed one more examination, that was scheduled to be held on Friday, on account of the call for Karnataka Bandh over the Cauvery issue.

According to a circular issued by the Registrar (Evaluation) of KSLU, the examination scheduled on Friday stands postponed to October 1. There will be no change in the timings of the examination.

Davangere University

Meanwhile, Davangere University too has postponed the post-graduate degree examination scheduled to be held on Friday. Registrar (Evaluation) K. Shivashankar has said that the postponed examination will be held on October 1.