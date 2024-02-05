One more KFD case in Chikkamagaluru

February 05, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

One more person tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in Chikkamagaluru district on Monday. With that, the total number of cases reported in the district increased to four.

The lady from Koppa Taluk complained of fever on January 31. Her blood samples were collected on February 3. The laboratory tests confirmed the disease. Dr. Ashwath Babu, District Health and Family Welfare officer told The Hindu that this year, four cases had been reported in the district. “Among them, one person, aged about 79 years, died last week. The remaining are all undergoing treatment at Koppa,” he said. The department has set up a separate ICU for KFD patients in Koppa. Besides that, the officers and staff are engaged in spreading awareness among the people in the affected area on how to avoid the viral infection.

As it spreads through ticks, the department is distributing DEPA oil, a tick repellent, to the families in the affected area. The people have to apply them on exposed portions of hands and legs.

Since January 1, 65 people have been affected by KFD in the State. Of them, 24 are from Shivamogga, 37 are from Uttara Kannada, and four are in Chikkamagaluru district. So far, two people, one each from Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, died. As of Monday, 37 people are under treatment. As many as 26 have recovered, according to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

