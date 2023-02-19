One more held in PSI recruitment scam 

February 19, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested Vijaykumar Hebbalkar, assistant professor at Government First Grade College for allegedly providing a Bluetooth device to a candidate appearing for the recruitment examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector, held in October 2021.

During the interrogation, Mr. Hebbalkar confessed that on the directions of Rudragowda Patil, a kingpin of the PSI recruitment scam, he had placed a Bluetooth device under the bench of a candidate named Supriya. Supriya passed the exam and had made it to the selection list.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Mr. Hebbalkar, a resident of Navadagi village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district, was appointed as an assistant professor at a government first grade college after completing his Master’s degree in economics from Gulabarga University.