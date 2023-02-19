HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more held in PSI recruitment scam 

An assistant professor was arrested for providing Bluetooth device to a candidate writing the PSI recruitment exam

February 19, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates who wrote the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru in 2022.

Candidates who wrote the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment exam protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru in 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested Vijaykumar Hebbalkar, assistant professor at Government First Grade College for allegedly providing a Bluetooth device to a candidate appearing for the recruitment examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector, held in October 2021.

During the interrogation, Mr. Hebbalkar confessed that on the directions of Rudragowda Patil, a kingpin of the PSI recruitment scam, he had placed a Bluetooth device under the bench of a candidate named Supriya. Supriya passed the exam and had made it to the selection list. 

The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Mr. Hebbalkar, a resident of Navadagi village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district, was appointed as an assistant professor at a government first grade college after completing his Master’s degree in economics from Gulabarga University.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.