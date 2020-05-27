Karnataka

One more death and 122 new cases

One more death and 122 coronavirus cases were reported in the State on Wednesday morning, taking the total number of cases to 2,405. This includes 45 COVID-19 deaths, one non-COVID death and 762 discharges.

A 69-year-female patient, resident of Yadgir district and returnee from Maharashtra, was brought dead to the designated hospital in Yadgir on May 20 and she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night. The information was released on Wednesday morning.

Of the 122 cases, 109 are returnees from Maharashtra. Kalaburagi, with 28 new cases, reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday. All of them are Maharashtra returnees.

Bengaluru Urban has reported six cases of which one has a travel history to UAE and another to Nepal. Two have returned from Tamil Nadu, one from Madhya Pradesh and another has a contact history.

The other cases include 16 from Yadgir, 15 from Hassan and 12 from Bidar.

