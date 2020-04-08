One more COVID-19 positive case reported in Mandya district

One more person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Malavalli of Mandya district on Wednesday. With this, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district rose to four.

All the four, primary contacts of Markaz prayer attendees at Nizamuddin masjid in New Delhi, are under the constant monitoring of the district administration.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister and Mandya district in-charge R. Ashok visited Malavalli on Wednesday morning to inspect the situation as well to check the measures being implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

Malavalli town has been considered as the epicentre of COVID-19 in Mandya district with seven from there attending the Markaz prayers. Furthermore, a team of religious leaders from Nizamuddin masjid had stayed at Malavalli and Nagamangala in the district for several days before moving to the neighbouring Mysuru district.

As many as 55 persons from these two places have been placed under quarantine following their links with the Nizamuddin masjid people.

Mr. Ashok inspected the cordoned areas at Malavalli, gathered information about the measures being implemented by the district administration and asked Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh to take all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meeting

Later, he conducted a meeting with the officials of coordinated departments in Mandya town. He assured them of extending all help from the State government to combat COVID-19.

Extended

Mr. Ashok instructed the district administration to extend the lockdown restrictions at Malavalli till April 28 following the increase in number of positive cases.

It was his first visit to the district after the outbreak of COVID-19. There were criticisms over Mr. Ashok not visiting the district in spite of being the district in-charge Minister.

While reacting to a query, the Revenue Minister said he is handling two districts. The second one is Bengaluru Rural. The airport [Kempegowda International Airport] falls under Bengaluru Rural district and several foreign returned people have been quarantined near the airport, he said.