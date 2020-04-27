One more COVID-19 positive case in Malavalli

A 22-year-old woman from Malavalli of Mandya district has tested positive for novel coronavirus, said the bulletin released from the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday evening.

With this the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 18 in the district.

The woman, P-512, had contacts with the COVID-19 patient from Malavalli (P-371).

She has been admitted to the designated Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town.