One more COVID-19 death in Dakshina Kannada

One more patient died of COVID-19 in Mangaluru on Monday taking the toll to 12. Two non-COVID-19 deaths were reported in the district earlier.

A 49-year-old woman from Mangaluru taluk who was suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and severe pneumonia was admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Sunday.

She was in ICU where she died on Monday morning. She tested positive, according to a release issued by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.

Meanwhile, six policemen were among 32 persons who tested positive in the district on Monday. With this, the number of active cases rose to 265.

Of the new cases reported, nine are influenza like illness (ILI), six are severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), 10 are primary contacts, one secondary contact and another one had history of international travel. Four patients were discharged.

A release from the Commissioner of Ullal City Municipal Council, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said that 26 persons tested positive in the jurisdiction of the municipality in the last one week. Hence, the municipality has formed ward-level teams to create awareness among people to take precautionary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each team comprises eight persons in the 25-45 age group.

Goschen OPD closed

The Government Lady Goschen Hospital will be closed for new admissions between June 30 and July 5. However, treatment will continue for patients who are in the hospital. In a press release, hospital medical superintendent B.S. Savitha said that normal operations will re-start on July 6.