One more COVID-19 death, 24 new cases reported in Karnataka

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka rose to 23, with a 69-year-old man from Davangere succumbing to the infection on Friday. The patient, who had a history of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and diabetes, was on ventilator support. The State also saw 24 new positive cases, taking the total to 589.

Of the new cases, eight are from Mandya and three of them have a travel history to Maharashtra. Six cases were reported in Davangere, three in Belagavi, two each in Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi. and one each in Vijayapura, Chickballapur, and Dharwad. There is one case each of SARI and Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI), and all the remaining patients had contact with other patients.

Of the total 589 cases in Karnataka, 251 have been discharged. Of the 23 deaths, 22 were directly because of COVID-19.

With many ILI and SARI patients showing symptoms such as breathlessness and cough, which may be missed during screening, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has directed that all such cases be subjected to swab test, as per the standard operating procedure for COVID-19 testing.

A circular issued by the department on Thursday stated that the fingertip pulse oximeter is an essential tool to identify ILI and SARI cases and must be made available at all fever clinics. All these cases must be subjected to a COVID-19 swab test. District health officers have been instructed to ensure availability of fingertip pulse oximeter and IR thermal scanners at every fever clinic.