A fortnight after the last case, Kalaburagi reported one more case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. It is a 60-year-old woman (P99) and the contact of P9, the 63-year-doctor who treated India’s first COVID-19 casualty — P6 (the 76-year-old man who died on March 10 and later tested for the disease on March 12). The latest patient has been isolated at a government hospital in the city. With the new case, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to four in the district, including the 45-year-old woman (P8) and a close contact of P6 who was discharged. Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said that the second test of P8 conducted 14 days after she tested positive and the third test done 24 hours after the second test, came negative. She was discharged on Tuesday.
One more COVID-19 case in Kalaburagi
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 9:02:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/one-more-covid-19-case-in-kalaburagi/article31220798.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.