One more contractor, who was caught in debt trap, ends life in Karnataka

December 31, 2022

Giving a fresh lease of life to allegations of corruption against the BJP government in Karnataka, a 50-year-old Class 1 contractor from Tumakuru ended his life allegedly owing to financial problems he faced following non-payment of bills by the government agencies running to crores. This, it is alleged, had pushed him into debt trap.

However, a death note recovered from the spot made no specific mention of what had pushed him to take the extreme step. It is learnt that he was granted tender for the Shivamogga Smart City Project, for which he had dues worth ₹16 crore.

T.N. Prasad, from Saptagiri Extension in Tumakuru, was missing since Friday evening and the incident came to light on Saturday morning when the police found his body in Inspection Bungalow in Devarayanadurga. Mr. Prasad’s family members had filed a missing complaint with the police after he did not return and his mobile number was not reachable. On Saturday morning, the police found the location of the phone and rushed to the IB and found him dead.

Not paid for two years

Contractor association members have squarely blamed rampant corruption and harassment at the government level for Mr. Prasad’s death. Speaking to The Hindu, D. Kempanna, president, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, said that the deceased contractor was not paid bills for nearly two years, and as a result, caught in debt trap.

“Contractors facing financial pressure because of corruption in the government is reaching extreme levels, pushing many to take such steps,” he said. This issue, he said, would be raised in a protest meet the association is planning on January 10.

Associates of Mr. Prasad claimed that he was disturbed and even sold his house a couple of months ago to repay loans. He had also borrowed a huge sum of loan from his friends and moneylenders.

Earlier case

In April 2022, K.S. Eshwarappa had to resign from the Cabinet after a huge controversy over the suicide of Santhosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, allegedly also over uncleared bills. Mr. Eshwarappa, who has hence been cleared by the police, was named in the police case filed over the suicide. In a WhatsApp message to his friends before taking the extreme step, he had cited uncleared bills and blamed Mr. Eshwarappa. Opposition Congress has mounted an attack on the government, calling it “40% commission government.”

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani ph. 104 for help)