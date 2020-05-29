One more case in Shivamogga

Shivamogga

29 May 2020 16:46 IST

One more positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Friday, taking the tally to 35.

According to the afternoon bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the patient identified as P-2583 is a 35-year-old woman with travel history to New Delhi. On her return to the district on May 20, she was subjected to medical examination and was lodged at a quarantine facility.

The result of the test conducted on her swab samples on May 22 was negative. She was diagnosed for COVID-19 in the second test conducted on her swab samples at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory here on Friday. She was immediately shifted to the designated hospital in Shivamogga city for treatment. Doctors have said that her health condition was stable.

Meanwhile, three more persons having travel history to Gujarat who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9 were discharged from the designated hospital upon their recovery on Friday.