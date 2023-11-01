HamberMenu
One more case against Puneeth Kerehalli

November 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Puneeth Kerehalli

Puneeth Kerehalli | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case against cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a Kannada activist.

Based on the complaint filed by Bairappa Harish Kumar, the police on Tuesday registered a case against Puneeth Kerehalli charging him under the Atrocities Act, IT Act and also for criminal intimidation, intentional insult and also for insulting the modesty of a woman of IPC.

Kumar, in his complaint, said that Puneeth, who has dozen of cases against pending against him, was also booked under Goonda Act. During this period, Harish Kumar had shared his criminal records on social media. Enraged by this, Puneeth posted a derogatory and abusive post on his social media account demeaning him and his family members, he alleged.

