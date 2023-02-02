HamberMenu
One more candidate held in PSI scam

February 02, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Criminal Investigation Department, probing the PSI recruitment scam, arrested one more candidate who allegedly appeared for the examination using a Bluetooth device and secured 14th rank.

According to sources, the CID arrested Sanjeevkumar Basavaraj Muradi who took exams at Reshmi College examination centre in Kalaburagi and scored 148.37 marks.

Mr. Muradi was working as group ‘D’ employee at the Primary Health Centre in Jewargi taluk. He got 14th rank and was selected for the PSI post under the Kalyana Karnataka (General Merit Rural) quota.

The Gulbarga University police have registered a case.

