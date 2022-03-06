One more body retrieved from stone quarry

The body of another worker who was buried in the debris of a stone quarry collapse near Gundlupet, was recovered on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Mirazuddin, 22. This is the second body to be recovered from the disaster site; the body of Azimullah, 22, was recovered on Saturday. The stone quarry is located at Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The search and rescue team, comprising members of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Fire and Emergency Services personnel, toiled since 6 a.m. and worked their way through the rubble and stone debris to retrieve the body, which was later sent to the district hospital.

One more worker, identified as Sarfaraz, is missing and search operation is continuing. The stone quarry collapsed on Friday and authorities said there were 24 workers at the site when the incident took place. However, 21 workers, including three who were hospitalised, were accounted for while three were missing of whom two are confirmed dead.

District in-charge Minister V. Somanna, who visited the site on Saturday, has already announced the closure of this quarry on a permanent basis while mining and quarrying across the district has been suspended for a month until they are verified as complying with the norms and are legal.