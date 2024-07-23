One more body found in river near landslip site

A search for people and vehicles that went missing after a landslip near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district continued on Tuesday and the relief teams found the body of a woman downstream the Gangavali river, near the mishap site.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body has been identified as that of Sanni Hanumanthagouda, a resident of Uluvare village located on the banks of the Gangavali river.

The landslip caused a sudden spate in the river, resulting in Sanni being washed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recovery of the body, the number of people dead in the landslip has risen to eight. A search is still on for two others who have gone missing after the landslip near Shirur.

On Tuesday, over 30 soldiers of the Army along with members of the NDRF and SDRF teams began the search for the missing truck in the centre of the river adjoining the landslip site employing six boats.

The other teams continued the search in the rubble pushed to the river after the landslip. However, till evening their efforts did not yield any result.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Kumta Sub-Division Kalyani Kamble, Ankola Tahsildar Ananth Shankar and other officials visited the residence of Laxman Naik, who was killed in the landslip, and consoled his family members assuring them of help from the government.

They also visited the house of Jagannath who has gone missing after the landslip and consoled his family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.