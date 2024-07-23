GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One more body found in river near landslip site

Search still on for the other missing people near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district

Published - July 23, 2024 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Teams from the Army, NDRF and SDRF launching search operations in the Gangavali river adjoining the landslip site near Shirur in Uttara Kannada looking for the missing truck and its driver on Tuesday.

Teams from the Army, NDRF and SDRF launching search operations in the Gangavali river adjoining the landslip site near Shirur in Uttara Kannada looking for the missing truck and its driver on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A search for people and vehicles that went missing after a landslip near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district continued on Tuesday and the relief teams found the body of a woman downstream the Gangavali river, near the mishap site.

The body has been identified as that of Sanni Hanumanthagouda, a resident of Uluvare village located on the banks of the Gangavali river.

The landslip caused a sudden spate in the river, resulting in Sanni being washed away.

With the recovery of the body, the number of people dead in the landslip has risen to eight. A search is still on for two others who have gone missing after the landslip near Shirur.

The search operations under way in the Gangavali river adjoining the landslip site near Shirur in Uttara Kannada on Tuesday.

The search operations under way in the Gangavali river adjoining the landslip site near Shirur in Uttara Kannada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Tuesday, over 30 soldiers of the Army along with members of the NDRF and SDRF teams began the search for the missing truck in the centre of the river adjoining the landslip site employing six boats.

The other teams continued the search in the rubble pushed to the river after the landslip. However, till evening their efforts did not yield any result.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Kumta Sub-Division Kalyani Kamble, Ankola Tahsildar Ananth Shankar and other officials visited the residence of Laxman Naik, who was killed in the landslip, and consoled his family members assuring them of help from the government.

They also visited the house of Jagannath who has gone missing after the landslip and consoled his family members.

