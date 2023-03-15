ADVERTISEMENT

One more aspirant in the race for JD(S) ticket for Hassan

March 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

One more aspirant has entered the race for the JD(S) ticket to contest for Hassan constituency, giving a new twist to the row over finalising the candidate. K.M. Raje Gowda, a senior party worker, is the third aspirant after Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister H.D. Revanna, and H.P. Swaroop, son of late MLA H.S. Prakash.

There are chances of the new entrant getting an opportunity to contest, taking advantage of the differences between the two camps supporting Ms. Bhavani Revanna and Mr. Swaroop. Earlier, Ms. Bhavani Revanna had claimed that senior leaders of the party had decided to field her for Hassan. She had already begun campaigning in the constituency. Mr.Swaroop also claimed he had the support of H.D.Kumaraswamy, former CM, who repeatedly said he would field an ordinary worker for the seat.

The developments over the last few days widened the gap between Revanna camp and Swaroop camp. It is said Mr. Revanna tried to convince Mr. Swaroop to withdraw his claim repeatedly. However, he did not budge. Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy was also not in favour of fielding one more member of the family in the Assembly polls. According to sources within the party, Mr. Revanna suggested Mr. Raje Gowda as the suitable candidate if the party was firm on choosing someone out of the family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US