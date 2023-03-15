One more aspirant in the race for JD(S) ticket for Hassan

March 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Hassan

One more aspirant has entered the race for the JD(S) ticket to contest for Hassan constituency, giving a new twist to the row over finalising the candidate. K.M. Raje Gowda, a senior party worker, is the third aspirant after Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister H.D. Revanna, and H.P. Swaroop, son of late MLA H.S. Prakash.

There are chances of the new entrant getting an opportunity to contest, taking advantage of the differences between the two camps supporting Ms. Bhavani Revanna and Mr. Swaroop. Earlier, Ms. Bhavani Revanna had claimed that senior leaders of the party had decided to field her for Hassan. She had already begun campaigning in the constituency. Mr.Swaroop also claimed he had the support of H.D.Kumaraswamy, former CM, who repeatedly said he would field an ordinary worker for the seat.

The developments over the last few days widened the gap between Revanna camp and Swaroop camp. It is said Mr. Revanna tried to convince Mr. Swaroop to withdraw his claim repeatedly. However, he did not budge. Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy was also not in favour of fielding one more member of the family in the Assembly polls. According to sources within the party, Mr. Revanna suggested Mr. Raje Gowda as the suitable candidate if the party was firm on choosing someone out of the family.