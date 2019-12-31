One more arrested in Sait assault case

One more person has been arrested by the Mysuru police recently in connection with the assault on former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait.

The special police team picked up Mateen Baig, 45, from Ghousia Nagar. This arrest takes the total number of persons in police custody in connection with the assault to eight.

Mr. Sait was brutally assaulted with a cleaver by Farhan Pasha while he was watching an orchestra at a wedding dinner in Bannimantap in Mysuru on November 17.

Farhan Pasha, also a resident of Ghousia Nagar, was apprehended by the wedding guests and handed over to the police. Based on the interrogation, the special police, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, had arrested four more persons. As the probe progressed, the police arrested two more from Kerala.

Mr. Sait, who was discharged from a private hospital in Mysuru, had shifted to Bengaluru for recovery.