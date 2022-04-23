One more arrested in PSI scam case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested Rudragowda D. Patil in connection with the alleged fraud in the PSI recruitment exams.

The accused had gone into hiding but was traced based on the location of his mobile phone in Maharashtra and brought to Kalaburagi, according to the police. Rudragowda Patil is the younger brother of accused Mahantesh D. Patil, Afzalpur Block Congress president, who was arrested on Friday.

As per CID officials, Rudragowda Patil too helped candidates use bluetooth devices during the PSI recruitment exam at Gyan Jyoti School.

So far, 13 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Divya Hagargi, president of Gyan Jyoti School and BJP leader, and school principal Kashinath are still absconding.

Meanwhile, a mass marriage ceremony organized by Mahantesh Patil and Rudragowda Patil was carried out smoothly under police security.