One more accused in Mysuru gang rape held near Tiruppur

The State police on Monday arrested another man from Tiruppur district in connection with the Mysuru gang rape, taking the total number of accused arrested in the case to six.

According to sources in the Tiruppur district police, the accused was arrested by special teams from Karnataka at a relative’s residence in Alathur, near Avinashi, within the limits of Cheyur police station. Following the arrest late on Monday, he was taken to Karnataka on Tuesday morning, sources said.

On Saturday, police teams from Karnataka had nabbed five others in connection with the crime. Meanwhile, efforts to arrest one more accused who had allegedly absconded in Tiruppur district are under way, according to sources.

In Mysuru, the special teams investigating the case visited the crime spot to rebuild the scene and have taken statements from the accused. Police sources said the gang had come to Chamundi Hills to fell sandalwood tree and smuggle it out to Tamil Nadu, but failed to identify any. They were inebriated by evening and were whiling away their time when they spotted a couple and assaulted them.

Though the police will depend on scientific and technical evidence to frame the accused, the statement of the victim will be significant. However, sources said they would not pressure the victim at this juncture, given the trauma she underwent. They will wait till she is in a position to record her statement.

Patrolling in deserted areas within the jurisdiction of the City Police Commissionerate has also been intensified and the mobile squad Garuda and other wings of the city police too have been deployed.