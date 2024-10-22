One more accused in Belagavi moneylender murder case arrested

The Belagavi Police have arrested Manjunath Therkal, an accused in the murder of Santosh Padmannanavar, a city-based realtor and moneylender. He was picked up on Monday night.

The wife of the deceased, Uma, and two other accused, Shobit Gowda from Mangaluru and Pawan, have already been arrested.

All the accused were produced before the Second JMFC Court in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Judge Pankaja Konnoor issued orders remanding all of them to police custody for four days.

The moneylender was found dead in his house on October 9. His wife had told their relatives that he died of a heart attack.

However, a complaint was registered after the couple’s daughter expressed doubts and approached the police. The body was exhumed and a post-mortem was conducted. Investigation is on.

