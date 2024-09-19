One month deadline set for completing Wakf property khata update in Kalaburagi, Yadgir

Taking serious note of the slow-paced progress of work in managing Wakf property, Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has set a deadline of one month to complete the Khata updation of Wakf property in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a meeting of Wakf officials of Kalaburagi and Yadgiri districts to review the progress of the department’s initiatives here on Thursday, Mr. Khan expressed discontentment over the inordinate delays and failures in completing the tasks within the stipulated time.

“In Kalaburagi district, 2,566 Wakf property under the Revenue Department and 572 Wakf property are pending for Khata update. There are many more in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The Khata updation for Wakf property is a long-pending task that has been dragged on for years. This task should be completed within a month,” Mr. Khan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Encroachment

Mr. Khan said that 85,000 acres of the 1.11 lakh acres of Wakf property were encroached upon across the State and his department will do everything to clear the encroachments.

“Wakf property are donated by the public for Muslim community activities but unfortunately, such property are under considerable encroachment. There are 1.11 lakh acres of Wakf property in the State of which 85,000 acres have encroached upon. As much as 3,610 acres of 21,440 acres of Wakf property in Kalaburagi district and 123 acres of 6,194 acres in Yadgir district have been encroached upon. Safeguarding Wakf property is a holy task and the departments concerned must work in coordination to clear the encroachments,” he said, specifically directing Hazrat Ali and Zareena Begum, Wakf officers from Kalaburagi and Yadgir, respectively, to take the lead.

Land for graveyard

Mr. Khan directed the officials to acquire private land as per the law in force for the purpose of a Muslim community graveyard in case where government land is not available.

“In the Wakf Adalat that I chaired on Wednesday in Kalaburagi, I received 368 applications from Kalaburagi district of which 100 are related to encroachments, 55 for seeking land for graveyard and 213 applications were related to other issues. From Yadgir district, I received 82 applications of which 38 were related to encroachments, 33 were seeking land for graveyards and 11 were related to land allotment, Khata update and other issues. The Deputy Commissioners of both these districts should look into each application carefully and dispose them of,” he said.

Karnataka Wakf Board chairman K. Anwar Basha, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Yadgir Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Kalaburagi, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal, Yadgir Additional Superintendent of Police Dharanesh S.P., Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena, Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Lavish Ordia, Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil, Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Jeelani H. Mokashi, Kalaburagi District Wakf Advisory Committee chairman Syed Habeeb Sarmast, Yadgir District Wakf Advisory Committee chairman Zaheeruddin Sawera and other senior officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.