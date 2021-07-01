One million saplings to be distributed for planting in Mysuru district

Focus is on indigenous species which do not require much watering

The Forest Department intends to plant 80,200 saplings in Mysuru city and taluk to shore up the region’s green cover, during the year 2021-22.

This is in addition to nearly one million saplings planned for distribution to farmers so as to increase the green cover across the district during the same period.

While 52,500 saplings are earmarked for T.Narsipur, 96,000 saplings will be planted in Nanjangud, 38,110 saplings are earmarked for H.D.Kote, 62,250 saplings will be distributed in Saragur 98,610 saplings in K.R.Nagar and 2,59,500 saplings each will be distributed in Periypatna taluk and Hunsur taluk.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) K.C. Prashantkumar said that the focus is on indigenous species and those which are suitable for growth in the region and does not require much watering. This includes neem, honge, nerale, srigandha, mahogany, halasu, teak, jakarandha, akashmallige, and holematthi.

The distribution ofe saplings is gaining traction as the monsoon has set in and this is the ideal time for planting. The saplings are being distributed at a nominal cost ranging from ₹1 to ₹3. Mr. Prashantkumar said the saplings are available not only to the farmers to cultivate on vacant lands but also for the general public who can nurture and grow trees in residential areas.

The saplings have been nurtured in the nurseries of the Forest Department and there are financial benefits accruing to the farmers under the Krishi Aranya Prothsaha Yojane (KAPY).

Under this scheme, a farmer can plant a maximum of 400 saplings on one hectare of land and he will receive ₹35 for each sapling protected for one year, ₹40 for each protected sapling during the second year and ₹50 for each protected sapling in the third year. The scheme provides a monetary incentive for farmers to protect the saplings for 3 years after which their rate of survival is high. Hence, a farmer with one hectare of barren land can hope to earn ₹14,000 during the first year, ₹16,000 during the second year and ₹20,000 during the third year or a cumulative amount of ₹50,000 in three years.

This is apart from the freedom to harvest the trees for fruits, seeds timber, fodder, firewood etc once they mature. The Forest Department had distributed more than ₹1.05 crore to over 1,100 farmers till 2019-20 under the scheme. While this is a source of additional income to farmers, the KAPY scheme also helps in shoring up the green cover, said Mr. Prashantkumar. Nearly a million saplings were distributed last year as well during which 20,000 saplings were planted in and around Mysuru city.