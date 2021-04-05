One lakh vaccine doses to arrive soon: Minister

No tourist sites in Mysuru will be shut but visitors are bound to strictly follow safety precautions, says Somashekar

Even as vaccination against the pandemic has picked up pace in Mysuru over the last few days following spike in infections, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Monday said Mysuru will soon be getting one lakh doses of vaccine to meet the immunisation target.

He also clarified that no tourist sites in Mysuru district would be closed but the visitors have to take appropriate precautions without any indifference to the SOPs.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the COVID-19 situation at a meeting here attended by senior officials, the Minister said Mysuru was in need of about five lakh vaccine doses as per the estimates prepared by the officials.

“The State has received 15 lakh doses and I have sought nearly two lakh for Mysuru from Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar in view of COVID-19 spike.”

Mr. Somashekar said Mr. Sudhakar has promised him to make the vaccine doses available to Mysuru as per the demand. The COVID-19 testing has been stepped up in market areas and public areas and the extent of administering vaccine to the eligible and targeted population is also on the rise.

When asked about any plans of imposing restrictions on tourist entry, he said no decision had been taken and all tourist sites would continue to remain open.

However, a decision had been taken to permit village festivals and jatras by enforcing certain conditions. The permission to such events would be given only if organisers agree to strictly follow the rules.

The Minister told the officials to take all necessary measures to control the COVID-19 spread here and said there is no dearth of any facility for combating the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of persons thronging the vaccination sites for taking the jab has gone up.

Sources in the Health Department said the spike in infections was driving more number of eligible persons coming forward to take the shot. “From an average of 100 a day at each vaccination site, it has gone up by nearly 200-250 a day. Also, the number of persons aged between 45 and 59 taking the jab has also seen a marked increase over the last few days.”

The district administration has set a target of vaccinating all those aged 45 years and above in the next 45 days and therefore about 260 vaccination sites had been opened across the district. These sites would function even on public holidays and the healthcare staff had been asked not to take leave this month.