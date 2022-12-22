One lakh vacant govt. posts will be filled during 2022-23: CM

December 22, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a total of 1 lakh vacant posts in different departments of the State government will be filled up during 2022-23.

Replying to a question raised by C.N. Manje Gowda in the Legislative Council, Mr. Bommai said there were a total of 7,69,981 posts in 43 different departments of the State government out of which a total of 5,11,272 posts had been filled.

The vacant posts numbering 2,58,709 account for 34% of the sanctioned posts, he said, but added that necessary steps had been taken to ensure that the day-to-day work of the government is not disrupted. The government was making do by outsourcing Group C and D employees, while making other arrangements for Group A and B employees for the vacant posts, he said.

However, he said the State government, which had already started filling essential posts, will complete the recruitment of one lakh employees between the last Budget and next Budget.

While an approval has already been given for recruitment of 1 lakh employees during the year 2022-23, Mr. Bommai said officials have been instructed to identify vacant posts in different departments that had to be filled up on a priority basis.

He said the Government was also recruiting about 11,000 Safai Karmacharis in the State. Soon after the process is completed, the Government will take up the process of recruiting another 12,000 Safai Karmacharis.

To another question from Manjunatha Bhandari on the practice of employees going on deputation to other departments, Mr Bommai said necessary directions had already been issued to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to come up with criteria for permitting employees to go on deputation. Also, he said the duration of the deputation should also be fixed.

Though he was ready to put in place stringent laws to regulate the practice of employees going on deputation, he sought the co-operation of the members of both the Houses of the State Legislature in the regard.

The lax rules on deputation at present have been exploited on a large scale, he said while lamenting that veterinarians too had now begun seeking deputation as Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers. As there are not enough veterinarians in the State, Mr Bommai said steps had been taken to cancel such deputations.

He also cited cases of employees joining police department, but seeking deputation as sub registrars. In some cases, employees completing deputation in other departments for a certain number of years seek to be absorbed in the latter department, affecting the chances of promotion of other employees, he said.