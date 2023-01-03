One lakh jowar rotis from Hukkeri Mutt for literary event

January 03, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Nearly one lakh Jolada Rotti (jowar rotis) which have been donated to the Hukkeri Mutt from devotees will be used for serving participants during the three-day 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Haveri from Friday.

Seer of Hukkeri Mutt Sri Sadashiva Swami, who visited the sammelan venue on Tuesday along with seers of various mutts, disclosed it before presspersons. He said that during all the previous Kannada Sahitya Sammelans, heads of various mutts had contributed their bit for the successful conduct of the mega literary event.

The seer also said that ensuring the successful conduct of the literary event in Haveri is a collective responsibility of all and everyone should contribute their bit to the success of the literary fair.

Sri Sadashiva Swami was accompanied by Gurushantheshwar Shivacharya Swami of Hiremath of Negaluru, Sri Gurulinga Swami of Akki Mutt of Agadi, Abhinava Channamallikarjun Swami of Bannda Mutt, Sri Gurusiddha Swami of Kalmutt of Guttal and others.

Visiting the large pandals being erected opposite Ajjayyana Gudi on the outskirts of Haveri, they inspected the main stage, the kitchen, storeroom and checked the menu for the event.

Chief Executive Officer of Haveri Zilla Panchayat Mohammed Roshan briefed the seers about the various arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy, Member of Legislative Assembly Nehru Olekar, president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi, the former zilla panchayat member Kotreshappa Baseganni, district unit president of Sahitya Parishat Lingayya Hiremath and others were present.