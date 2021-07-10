One lakh construction workers to get relief: KSE

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said 1.07 lakh construction workers in the district will get a relief amount of ₹3,000 each. The amount, provided as compensation for the loss they suffered during the lockdown owing to COVID-19, will be credited to their accounts directly.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Eshwarappa said a total amount of ₹21.61 croreshad been transferred to 72,065 workers. Of that, the amount transferred to 11,040 people was not credited owing to technical glitches. They would get the amount if they link their accounts to the Aadhar number.

The Labour Department has also provided food kits for the workers. The distribution of kits has begun in Shivamogga City Corporation limits, where 10,850 workers stay put. The beneficiaries would get the kits in the respective wards of the corporation. Nine teams of officers had been constituted to ensure the distribution of food kits, he said.

Hassan Mayor Sunita Annappa, Corporation Commissioner Chidananda Vatare and others were present.